Genoa – Genoa, commemoration for “Spain”. The rossoblù fans met again in front of the Luigi Ferraris stadium to commemorate Claudio Vincenzo Spagnolo, known by all as “Spagna”, 27 years after his death.

He came killed by an ultrà AC Milan player before a Genoa-Milan in 1995. The Spanish family was present, as well as the former vice president of Genoa Gianni Blondet. Representing the club Paola Calcagno and Dino Storace.

