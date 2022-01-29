Fyodor Lukyanov, scientific director of the Valdai International Discussion Club, suggested that the US authorities would not impose tough anti-Russian sanctions, as this would hit the entire global economy. This is reported TASS.

Lukyanov believes that if the United States uses all the financial levers at its disposal, Russia will survive, but it will be hard for her. However, in his opinion, the financial and economic isolation of Russia will harm other countries as well. “Russia is not Iran,” he warned. “Russia just can’t be taken and turned off from the global financial system.”

Related materials:

According to the expert, the US authorities pursue two goals with their threats. “This is part of the game of retention, on the one hand, and on the other hand, it seems to me, to replace the conflict,” he believes. Lukyanov added that although the United States cannot immediately agree to the ultimatum conditions on security guarantees put forward by Russia, neither side is interested in a full-scale conflict.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources in the US administration, reported that the planned US sanctions against Russia would affect state-owned banks, high-tech exports and sovereign debt transactions. According to the newspaper, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not be subject to restrictions, and the authorities have no plans to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT payment system.