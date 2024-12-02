“All those people who want to express their opinions within constitutional respect and the rule of law, as you will understand, we cannot think otherwise.” This is how the Deputy Secretary of Education and Health of the Popular Party, Ester Muñoz, has defended the anti-abortion summit that the Political Values ​​Network organizes this Monday in the Senate.

According to Muñoz, “the Senate has different rooms that can be requested” and this request “was made months ago and was unanimously approved by the Board in which not only the PP is present.” It is true that neither the PSOE nor the rest of the parties in the Upper House opposed the holding of the summit at the time of its authorization by the Table, on July 17, but the socialists argued that they did not realize it. Once it reached public opinion, PSOE, BNG, ERC, EH Bildu, PNV and the Confederal Left have tried to stop it with two joint motions that the PP, with its absolute majority, has refused to admit.

For the national leadership of the PP, It is an exercise of freedom of expression that exemplifies his “respect for the diversity of opinions”.

Asked about the intervention of Jaime Mayor Oreja, former Minister of the Interior in the Government of José María Aznar, in which he compared abortion with slavery, which “was also a dominant fashion”, Muñoz has avoided answering.

Among the speakers at the ultra congress is, for example, Lucy Akelloa Ugandan MP who supports the death penalty against homosexuals. Until last Wednesday, George also appeared Peter Kalumaa Kenyan parliamentarian who considers homosexuality a sin and a perversion, and who defends life sentences for gay men and lesbian women.

The deputy secretary of the PP, during a press conference after the meeting of the party’s steering committee, announced that, in the month of January, the Senate will host another congress “with a completely different and radical ideology than the one that is taking place now.” “.