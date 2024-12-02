He Seville will be measured this Monday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán at Osasuna in the duel that closes matchday 15 of LaLiga EA Sports (9 p.m.). Garcia Pimienta has provided this Monday the list of players called up for the match with the news of their returns to the same Idumbo and Agoumé.

The young Belgian footballer has already recovered from his injury and, as SaulI could have minutes again. For his part, the French midfielder is available again after serving a one-match suspension after seeing red during the match against Leganés.

The injured are still not available to the technician Chidera Ejuke and Tanguy Nianzou. Orjan Nylandwho has already reintegrated into the group dynamic after overcoming his injury, is not yet part of the list of players called up.

The complete list of summoned players is as follows: Álvaro Ferllo, Alberto Flores, Matías, Jesús Navas, Carmona, Juanlu, Montiel, Kike Salas, Badé, Marcao, Pedrosa, Barco, Gudelj, Saúl, Lokonga, Agoumé, Pedro Ortiz, Sow, Suso, Lukebakio, Peque, Idumbo, Iheanacho and Isaac. A footballer must be ruled out before the clash.