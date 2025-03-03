Benjamin Netanyahu plans to unleash what he calls how “Infernal Plan” in the Gaza Strip If Hamas does not support his request to extend the first phase of the high fire. As several media of Israel advance, the prime minister intends to make a strong Siege on the area In the event that no more hostage is released. The Israeli government would have already made preparations to go beyond the suspension of food and fuel announced this Sunday, and implement a growing isolation program.

According to Israeli public radio KhanNetanyahu’s claims in the short term would go through cut electricity and war supplies To the area, inhabited by 2.2 million people, and transfer the Palestinians of Northern Gaza back to the south. All this with the intention of paving the way to a possible resumption of war On a large scale.

Defense Minister Israel Katz would also have instructed the Israel Defense Forces (FDI) for that they prepare to fight againaccording to the news site Walla. As of Wednesday, the military will be under the command of a new Chief of Staff, Major General Eyal Zamir, who has defended the use of an overwhelming force in order to achieve a quick and decisive victory over the remains of Hamas in Gaza. According to the press related to the terrorist group, HAmás would also be preparing to return to the war conflict.

Israel presented a few days ago a new high fire plan called Witkoff proposal, Different from that agreed in January, and that would have been designed by the envoy of US President Donald Trump for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, something that the White House has not confirmed. This plan would demand that Hamas will release half of the hostages that they have left in exchange for an extension of high fire and the promise of negotiating a lasting truce. Of course, Israel does not mention the release of more Palestinian prisoners, a key component of the first phase.

THE AGREEMENT, IN THE LIMBO

In this sense, the Islamist group has accused Israel of Try to sabotage the current agreementwhich anticipated that both parties negotiated the return of the remaining hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a total Israeli withdrawal of Gaza and a high durable fire. But substantial negotiations have not been held. The existing agreement is in limbo After more than a year of negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

During the first phase, six -week, Hamas released 25 live Israeli hostages and delivered the corpses of eight more in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. In addition, Israeli forces withdrew from most of Gaza and allowed humanitarian aid entry. Each party accused the other of violations of the pact, but the agreement remained.





Phase 2 was going to be more complicated because it would force Israel to choose between ensuring the return of the hostages or annihilate Hamas, two of Netanyahu’s main war targets. Islamists, who continue to have control of Gaza, have said that they will only free the remaining prisoners If Israel ends warbut that would leave the militant group intact and with a great influence on the territory, even if it gives the formal power to other Palestinians, as it says to be willing to do.