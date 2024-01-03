Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 8:13 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Orange suffered a drop in internet service this Wednesday afternoon that is affecting its customers throughout Spain, as confirmed by the mobile phone company through its social networks.

“We are working so that the service is restored as soon as possible,” said Orange, which then stated that the problem has already been resolved for some customers, waiting to recover the rest “shortly.”

The incident was detected by Orange on Wednesday afternoon, although they have not clarified what type of technical situation it would be, but have only explained that it is “generalized” and that it has been found quickly.

Several users of the company have begun to complain through their social networks. “We are working to solve it as soon as possible,” they responded from Orange.