Genoa – Genoa captain Mimmo Criscito has recovered from Covid. The rossoblù defender, in fiduciary isolation since last December 27 when he tested positive for the Covid molecular test, returned negative. Negative buffer also for his wife Pamela which had become infected in the past few weeks.

The announcement on Instagram was made by Pamela herself, who on December 26 gave birth to her third child Alice: «Finally all negative !!! Each piece slowly in its place»Wrote the Genoa captain tagging. After having perfected the last steps foreseen by the protocols, Criscito will soon be available again.

