According to what is reported by the Redanian Intelligence website, the filming of the third season from the Netflix series of The Witcher they might start March 2022. The belief arises from some very interesting information.

In December 2021 Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner of the series, stated that the script for the third season is practically finished: “This is our last week in the writers’ room. We’re almost done with the script and it’s great. I’m so excited about how the season turned out because it’s based on my favorite book in the saga, Time of War.

Seasons 1 and 2 have set the stage for the events to come. But the creative process is only just beginning. We have the script, and now we have to call in the directors and actors, and we have to dig deeper to make sure the season is perfect.“

These statements refer to the week that ended on December 3, 2021. Pre-production of the season will begin in January 2022 (it may already have started), as also reported by Redanian Intelligence. Based on the timing of previous seasons, it is easy to deduce that the actual shooting could therefore begin in March 2022.

Of course there could be delays, either because the processing of a series like The Witcher is very complex anyway and because of the world situation due to the pandemic in progress.

Be that as it may, if the timelines are met, the season’s filming should finish in August 2022, followed by six or seven months of post production (everything is always based on the processing times of previous seasons). If so, the third season would be ready for the spring of 2023.

Of course, even if everything goes as planned, the release may be postponed according to Netflix’s needs.