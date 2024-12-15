Gemma Cuervo has been awarded this Saturday with the ‘Friends of the Elderly 2024 Award’, awarded by the homonymous foundation, in tribute to her great career in film, theater and television. “I am delighted with this award,” the actress confessed in the program Socialite. However, the initial joy of the interview faded shortly after, to the point that it ended interrupting the conversationvisibly angry.

The program reviewed some of the actress’s scenes in the series The one that is comingand when they finished playing those images, Gemma Cuervo’s face turned more serious.

“I am very grateful to the media all my life, with the media, half of our life is manifesting itself to the rest of the world, because this work is being done by you, the media,” he said, and then interrupt your response and refer to the reporter’s microphone.

“lower this for me“If not… It’s all this and there’s nothing about Gemma Cuervo,” she asked, moving the artichoke downwards so that her face could be seen better on television.

“You’re absolutely right, you have to see Gemma Cuervo,” the reporter then commented, to which the actress cut back: “I think you have to see Gemma Cuervo, because if not, my daughter, I am very tired, and I ask you please to finish“, said.

When the reporter said goodbye, the actress asked if it was about the program Socialiteand then he addressed the camera to say a few words to her. “Thank you so much, Socialitewith Socialite I get along very well because there are friends of mine in Socialite and I have a lot of affection and a lot of respect for him since he started,” he concluded.