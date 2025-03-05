Almost half a year of disagreements, negotiations and last minute offers around the health coverage of officials have resulted in a new system for officials who follow in MUFACE: Insurers Adeslas and Asisa will be the ones that house the new agreement … which will be in force in the next five years.

Both have been the two companies that have shown interest in the public tender, which yesterday closed the deadline for applications, and which finally Mapfre and Ax have fallen -The firms that had indicated their willingness to study their adhesion- and without DKV having clarified its position. Although for the Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function, Óscar López, the conflict in MUFACE has been resolved counting with Adeslas and Asisa. «We already know that two greats, Asisa and Adeslas, have attended. Therefore, it seems reasonable to affirm that the problem is solved, ”he settled.

In the case of DKV has kept its deliberation hidden until the end. The insurer had already shown her reluctance to adhere again to the health coverage of Spanish officials because economic conditions did not adjust to her business model.

The two corporations that have not finally requested to adhere to MUFACE have been Mapfre and Axa. The firm chaired by Antonio Huertas has been “Until the last moment analyzing the conditions of the MuFace Pliego”indicate sources from the corporation. But finally «he has decided not to participate because he does not fit the insurer’s strategy for this field« which offers health to more than one million officials. Just a month ago, Huertas himself indicated that Mapfre’s participation was not ruled out by admitting that they could study the option to participate again in the system if the conditions advised him. Finally, it has not been so.

In the case of Axa, He has reported that «after a deep analysis, he has decided not to appear at the MUFACE concert for technical-financial issues, which do not allow us to do so with a INDER LINE INSURANCE OFFER WITH THE STANDARDS of quality of the company ».

With this process, a conflict can be closed that has stressed the health care of officials during the last five months, by ignoring the future that MuFACE would have. After several frustrated attempts by the insurers, the Ministry of Public Function put an offer that has risen to 4,808 million, 1,276 million more than the current agreement, leaving the average premium accumulated in 41.2%.

In the new concert, the cousin records a differentiated rise depending on the age of age. The premiums will end 2027 in a range that goes from 32.9 euros per month for the insured between 5 and 14 years to 273.97 euros for those with more than 74 years. These amounts are exempt from VAT.

Steps to change

Once the new MuFACE concert enters into force, the officials They will have a natural month To make the change from the regional health service to a concerted entity or between concerted entities that are awarded the service, in this case, the opening date of this second term of an extraordinary nature motivated by the system crisis will be reported.

Yes, as it seems, an entity that until now were providers of the service does not sign the new agreement, Guidelines will be reported To exercise change to another signature.

In the case of wanting to change public health outside the ordinary period, officials must make some requirements required for this modification.