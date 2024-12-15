

12/15/2024



Updated at 10:50 a.m.





Jesus Navas This Saturday he played his last game as a soccer player at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. The palatial man will hang up his boots this December and experienced a very emotional day on the occasion of the Sevilla-Celta match that ended with the Sevilla team winning 1-0.

The player started and was on the pitch until the 70th minute, when he was substituted. The day left many images of recognition of the path traced by the captain of Sevilla FC. In November 2003, the Sevilla youth squad debuted in the First Division. Images remembering what it means to the Nervión entity and also his time at Manchester City.

Jesús Navas has experienced two stages as a Sevilla first team footballer. In 2013 the first one finished. Then began the period in which the palace man wore the Manchester City shirt. Jesús Navas spent four seasons in English football, a period in which he participated in 183 official matches. In the 13-14 season, Manchester City were champions of the Premier League and also of the League Cup, a tournament they won again in 15-16.

A career at Manchester City that ended in 2017, at which time Jesús Navas returned to Nervión to begin his second stage as a Sevilla FC footballer.