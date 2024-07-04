NVIDIA continues to be very active with its service GeForce NOW in this summer period, with the announcement of well 22 New Games Coming Soon in the catalog during the month of Julyincluding The First Descendant, Wuthering Waves, Once Human and many others.
The first GFN Thursday of July brings a slew of new titles to the GeForce NOW library, including four titles joining the platform this week.
It’s also worth noting that over 850 games on GeForce NOW are part of the Steam Summer Sale currently underway, which is a nice perk for anyone interested in purchasing.
An ever richer catalogue
Speaking of new titles coming soon, more than half of this month’s games are day one titles available in the subscription catalog, including some highly anticipated ones like Once Human, Norland, F1 Manager 2024, and Dungeons of Hinterberg.
The first of this week’s additions is NEXON’s free-to-play title The First Descendant, a third-person action-RPG shooter that has already garnered a lot of interest from gamers – apparently in part due to the presence of a certain skimpy costume.
So these are the four games coming in the course of this weekstarting today:
- The Falconeer (Free on Epic Games Store)
- The First Descendant (Steam)
- Star Traders: Frontiers (Steam)
- Wuthering Waves (Native and Epic Games Store)
As for the rest of the month, this is the main one. list of upcoming games:
- Once Human (New Steam Release, 9/07)
- Anger Foot (New Steam Release, 11/07)
- The Crust (New Steam Release, 07/15)
- Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (New Steam Release, 07/16)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (New Steam and Xbox release, available on PC Game Pass, 7/18)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg (New Steam and Xbox release, available on PC Game Pass, 7/18)
- Norland (New Steam Release, 07/18)
- Cataclysm (New Steam Release, 07/22)
- CONSCRIPT (New Steam Release, 07/23)
- F1 Manager 2024 (New Steam Release, 07/23)
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 (New Steam Release, 07/25)
- Stormgate Early Access (New Steam Release, 07/30)
- Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (Steam)
- Content Warning (Steam)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City (Steam)
- Gang Beasts (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- HAWKED (Steam)
- Kingdoms and Castles (Steam)
