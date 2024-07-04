NVIDIA continues to be very active with its service GeForce NOW in this summer period, with the announcement of well 22 New Games Coming Soon in the catalog during the month of Julyincluding The First Descendant, Wuthering Waves, Once Human and many others.

The first GFN Thursday of July brings a slew of new titles to the GeForce NOW library, including four titles joining the platform this week.

It’s also worth noting that over 850 games on GeForce NOW are part of the Steam Summer Sale currently underway, which is a nice perk for anyone interested in purchasing.