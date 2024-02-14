













As you can see, the trailer presents us with four new transformations that we can play with in Princess Peach: Showtime. These are the skater, the sneak, the mermaid and the superhero. Which join the previous ones to show that there will be a lot of variety in terms of skills.

It is noted that each of these transformations will have its own way of controlling and taking advantage of. The ones that caught our attention the most of these new ones are the stealth one and the superhero one, since it seems that they will be very entertaining to use. Not to mention their settings look interesting.

Princess Peach: Showtime It launches next March 22 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Those interested in this adventure can now pre-order in the Nintendo eShop and in various stores. Frankly, it looks fun. Does it catch your attention?

What is Princess Peach: Showtime about?

In Princess Peach: Showtime We will follow the princess who is visiting a theater. However, a mysterious group takes control of the place, so it will be up to her to save the employees. All with the help of a ribbon that gives him magical powers.

Source: Nintendo.

Thanks to the fact that it enters the world of different plays, it acquires all the transformations that we see. Swordswoman Peach, martial arts teacher and cowgirl are some of those who will be at our disposal. Will they give it a chance?

