Today all eyes are on the United States. After a crushing victory against Kamala Harris in the general elections on November 5, Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th president of the United Statesthus beginning a republican government in the country. Despite it being his big day, his role has been overshadowed by his wife, Melania Trumpwhich has captured all eyes.

Although, in 2017, for Trump’s spring inauguration, Melania chose a baby blue dress, today she has opted for a much more sober look, with a hidden detail that has not gone unnoticed. A sophisticated style with which she has already become the most glamorous first lady.

Melania Trump’s most sophisticated style at Donald Trump’s inauguration

The low temperatures that the United States faces today have forced Melania Trump to opt for a comfortable and sober look for the inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump. A historic occasion for which she has worn a very different outfit from the one she wore in 2017. The first lady has dressed in a long, fitted navy blue cloth coat by the New York designer Adam Lippes, matching a skirt. A super trendy model, designed with a collar with maxi lapels and matching double-breasted buttons, which revealed a white collar that brought freshness to the look and illuminated his face, covered by a hat.





Melania Trump at the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States EFE

This accessory, which we are already used to seeing her with, became the main protagonist of her look. It is a model in navy color from the firm. Eric Javitsdecorated with a contrasting ribbon and designed with a wide brim that gave a mysterious touch to her image, hiding her gaze and helping her keep her distance, since its dimensions prevented her from approaching the other guests to greet them with two kisses and also to her husband, since they greeted each other with a fun kiss in the air, which already has countless interpretations.

A very elegant hat, which reminds us a lot of another similar model, white and with navy blue trim, that she wore in 2019 for a visit to the United Kingdom, a model designed by her stylist, Herve Pierre which, at that time, he wore at one side, in the style of a hat. A historic look, finished with stilettoswith which Melania Trump has given us a glimpse its commitment to national fashion and the economy of the United States, queen-style Letizia when you opt for ‘made in Spain’ brands.





Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.