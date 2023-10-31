













The creator of gears of war He said he is always open to questions about the future of the saga. After all, he says he has the series very close to his heart. He also invited Phil Spencer to call him so they could discuss a possible reboot.

Cliffy B knows that people are in love with this series and that means a lot to him. Even though he moved away from her a few years ago, he says that he likes watching certain scenes on YouTube. He is also flattered that fans constantly come up to him to tell him how important the first trilogy was to them.

Of course this doesn’t mean that a reboot of the series will automatically be created, but it does open up the possibility. Currently the Gears of War series is a bit absent, but rumors say that the sixth installment is already on the way. Would you like it to have a reboot similar to God of War?

What does the creator of Gears of War think about the current state of video games?

For the creator of gears of warvideo games were in a golden age when the first trilogy came out. Now he doesn’t think the industry is doing so well and said he is disappointed that almost all studios are trying to make games as a service.

Source: Xbox.

Finally he added that unfortunately he doesn’t play as much these days. He rather dedicates himself to reading both books and comics. He added that he has respect for Phil Spencer and what he’s doing with Game Pass, but that times have changed. Do you agree with him?

