Nexo Digital announces that GODZILLA MINUS ONE will be distributed in Italian cinemas for a limited period of time. We will only be able to see the new feature film dedicated to the King of the Monsters from 1 to 6 December. The film will be available in the original language with Italian subtitles.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the film, under which you can find more details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

THE KING OF THE MONSTERS IS BACK: GODZILLA MINUS ONE IS READY TO OVERWHELM CINEMAS ALL OVER THE WORLD

70 years after the release of the first epic film that gave life to the legend, Godzillamania is already underway

The new chapter of the TOHO global phenomenon will arrive in theaters from December 1st simultaneously worldwide while fans’ fever rises in Japan for the highly anticipated international premiere in Tokyo

It arrives in Italian theaters and those around the world from December 1st GODZILLA MINUS ONE, the impressive new chapter of the global Godzilla phenomenon dedicated to the King of the Monsters and produced by the iconic TOHO production company. Confirmed as the closing event of the Tokyo International Film Festival and at the center of a rampant Godzillamania, in Italy GODZILLA MINUS ONE will be distributed at Cinema only from December 1st to 6th as a special event exclusively at Nexo Digital (list will go up shortly nexodigital.it) in the original version subtitled in Italian.

The appointment on the big screen coincides with the 70th anniversary of Godzilla’s cinematic debut and drags us into post-war Japan, over which a new terror looms. It is Godzilla, who forces the population of the conflict-ravaged country to once again fight for their survival. Takashi Yamazaki (“The Eternal Zero”, “Always: Sunset on Third Street”, “Parasyte: Part 1”) signs the direction, screenplay and VFX of the film, which stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando and Kuranosuke Sasaki.

That of Godzilla, born from the namesake 1954 film directed by Ishirō Honda and immediately became a classic of the genre, it was recognized by Guiness World Records as the longest running film franchise in the world. From its origins as an allegory for the hydrogen bomb, Godzilla has evolved into a beloved phenomenon of “kaiju”, the terrible monsters of Japanese science fiction, surpassing cinematic boundaries and becoming a cultural touchstone even in the world of music and gaming .

The film is distributed in Italy exclusively by Nexo Digital in collaboration with media partners Radio Deejay, MYmovies.it and VVVVID.