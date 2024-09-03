A statement on the council’s official website on Tuesday said that these “provocative statements aim to distort Egypt’s image and offend its leading and major role in the region, and its clear and obvious efforts in mediating to resolve the crisis in Gaza.”

He stressed that “the Republic of Egypt has a pivotal role in enhancing regional and international stability, through its continuous mediation efforts to achieve calm and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people since the outbreak of the crisis.

He stressed the GCC’s “total rejection of such irresponsible statements, which do not serve peace in the region but rather contribute to increasing tension and aggravating the situation. He stressed the need for Israel to adhere to international principles and signed agreements, as well as to stop its aggressive approach in Gaza and all Palestinian areas.”

He concluded his statement by renewing the GCC countries’ steadfast support for Egypt in its tireless efforts to enhance security and stability in the region, and to work together to achieve the lofty goals that unite Arab and Islamic countries in the face of common challenges.

Netanyahu said on Monday that Hamas receives weapons from Egypt through the Philadelphi Corridor.

He explained: “We were careful not to let Dabous enter Gaza from our side, but they armed themselves through the Philadelphi Corridor and Egypt.”

He stressed that “whoever says we can withdraw from Philadelphia for 42 days knows that it will turn into 42 years.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office had previously said that Netanyahu “adheres to the principle of Israel effectively remaining in the Philadelphi corridor, from the Kerem Shalom crossing to the sea.”