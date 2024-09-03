Properties.com launched an innovative tool which facilitates the possibility of achieving credits for more than 300 thousand propertiesout of a total of 1.2 million available on its platform.

The new functionality that can be found at propiedades.com/infonavit, uses an artificial intelligence system to manage the inventory of active properties throughout Mexico, significantly simplifying the search process.

“Our goal is to continually improve the user experience, making it easier to access to housing and contributing to the development of real estate sector in Mexico“, said general manager Juan David Vargas, quoted in a statement.

In addition, the platform provides detailed information on each property, which can be complemented with valuation data and urban growth projections in its Price Map.

This data integration benefits not only buyers, but also sellers and real estate agents, who can use the platform to identify market opportunities and optimize their sales strategies.

Potential

According to data from this new tool, the cities with the highest availability of homes for sale that qualify for an Infonavit loan are Mérida, Querétaro and Mexico City.

In the Mexican capital, the five neighborhoods with the greatest supply of Housing eligible for Infonavit credit They are: Portales Sur with 980, Portales Norte with 892, Del Valle Centro with 855, Guerrero with 764 and Narvarte Poniente with 716.

In the first seven months of 2024, this tool has been used more than 68 thousand times, with 74.09% of queries related to Infonavit credit applications.

Propiedades.com also has a simulator that allows users to estimate your credit capacity for options of Infonavit and Fovisssteas well as bank financing.