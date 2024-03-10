Gaza War | Netanyahu disputes Biden's view on military action

Joe Biden had said that Benjamin Netanyahu's actions are doing more harm than good to Israel.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied the US president in an interview with Politico Joe Biden the view that Netanyahu's actions in Gaza are harming Israel more than helping.

Netanyahu said Biden is wrong if he thinks he is pursuing personal policies against the majority of Israelis and harming Israel's interests.

Netanyahu also claimed that the Israeli majority is more united than ever before and understands what is in Israel's interest.