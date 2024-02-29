Horror and indignation were the reactions of numerous world leaders to the death of more than a hundred Gazans this Thursday, February 29, during the distribution of food and humanitarian aid in northern Gaza, an attack that Hamas has attributed to Israel. The tragedy, which also left more than 700 injured, generated consternation among members of the international community, many of whom urged an immediate ceasefire. The UN, which just two days ago had warned of the risk of famine in that area of ​​Gaza, said that an independent investigation will be required, while the Security Council was urgently convened by Algeria.

“Inhumane”, “brutal”, “atrocious massacre”, “genocide” is how a large part of the international community described the attack on Palestinian civilians who were trying to reach some of the humanitarian assistance packages that were distributed near Gaza City, in the north of the Strip, and which caused the death of more than 100 people and more than 700 injured.

Between crossed accusations from the health authorities of the enclave, which described the act as a “massacre”, and the Israeli Army, which claims that the deaths were caused by a “stampede and run over by Gazan truck drivers”, the world responded with a total sentence.

US President Joe Biden was one of the first leaders to react to the attack, accepting that this “tragic and alarming incident” will surely hamper negotiations for a truce in the Palestinian enclave and ruling out that a ceasefire can be achieved before next March 4, as his Government expected, although he maintains his “hope” that it will be achieved soon.

“We are checking it right now, there are two opposing versions of what happened. I still don't have an answer,” said the Democratic president, when asked by local reporters about what happened in northern Gaza on February 29.

Earlier, the White House National Security Council described the common event as a “serious incident”highlighting the need to “expand and maintain the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza” and reiterating calls for a ceasefire.

Middle East shows its indignation

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated this Thursday that “the attack against peaceful citizens who were running to get their share of humanitarian aid It is a shameful crimea flagrant violation of the provisions of international law and a disregard for the value of the human being.

Likewise, he urged the international community and the UN Security Council, especially the United States for its use of the veto to obstruct resolutions calling for a ceasefire, to “assume moral, humanitarian and legal responsibility to stop the Israeli war.” against the Gaza Strip”.

Jordan also called the attack “brutal.” and regretted “the absence of an international position to stop the war and the humanitarian massacre that Israel is committing.”

AND Qatar, one of the main mediators between Hamas and Israel along with Egypt, called the attack a “heinous massacre.”“and called on the international community to “fulfill its responsibilities.”

Within the Maghreb, Algeria has taken a step forward in expressing its horror at the Israeli attack on Gaza and has called an emergency, closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address the event.



The Secretary General, António Guterres, condemned the event that occurred in the north of the Palestinian enclave, according to statements by his spokesperson.

“Desperate civilians in Gaza need urgent help, including those in the besieged north, where the United Nations has been unable to deliver aid in more than a week,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

France and Italy demand an immediate ceasefire

In the Old Continent, concern and indignation is also latent.

French President Emmanuel Macron was “deeply outraged” before the images of civilians being attacked while receiving packages with humanitarian aid and joined the many voices demanding an immediate ceasefire, in addition to the access of more international assistance to the enclave.

The French Foreign Ministry added that the killing of Palestinian civilians while waiting for humanitarian aid is “unjustifiable.”

“In any case, It is Israel's responsibility to comply with the norms of international law and protect the distribution of humanitarian aid to the civilian population,” said the Foreign Ministry spokesman in Paris, Christophe Lemoine, in a statement.

Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers. I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 1, 2024



For his part, the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, called on the Israeli Army to strengthen protection for Palestinian civilians, in addition to explicitly requesting an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian representative in the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, criticized the actions of the International Criminal Court in relation to Tel Aviv's warlike behavior, demanding that the organization act in relation to the attack.

Latin America expresses its solidarity with the Palestinians

Colombian President Gustavo Petroone of the most critical leaders of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, announced the suspension of his country's arms purchases from Israel and expressed the need for the world “blocked” the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Asking for food, more than 100 Palestinians were killed by Netanyahu. This is called genocide and is reminiscent of the Hocaust even if the world powers do not like to recognize it. The world must block Netanyahu. Colombia suspends all purchases of weapons from Israel. https://t.co/o5aLu7DCA6 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) February 29, 2024



In Caracas, The Venezuelan Government expressed its condemnation of the “massacre” of the Israeli Army against Palestinian civilians, highlighting a call to put an end to “the flagrant arbitrariness on the part of Israel.”

“This abominable fact adds to the continuous inhuman and extermination actions against innocent and defenseless civilians that have been occurring since the beginning of the escalation of violence,” is what can be read in a statement from Nicolás Maduro's office.

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) also joined the international consternation and calls for peace. In a statement, the regional organization condemned the acts “that violate international humanitarian law and the human rights of the Palestinian people”, while continuing to show repudiation of the Hamas attacks on October 7.

“Caricom deplores the fact that Israel has disobeyed General Assembly resolutions and the UN Security Council that demand a ceasefire, as well as the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” the Caribbean statement emphasized, also urging a cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Day after day, the entire world wakes up to news that increases horror and indignation at the situation of civilians in Gaza, and although Israel seems indifferent to it, its main allies seem to be reconsidering their unconditionality.

With AP, EFE, Reuters and local media