Total accumulated last year was R$515 billion; annual balance sheet will be released on Monday (4th March)

The president of BNDES (National Development Bank), Aloizio Mercadante, he said this Thursday (29.Feb.2024) that the state bank's credit portfolio grew by R$35.5 billion in 2023. The annual balance will be released on Monday (4.Mar).

As a result, the credit portfolio reached a value of R$515 billion. According to Mercadante, the amount considers the issuance of debentures, credits via Finame and residuals from the bank's holding company, BNDESPar.

Historically, the amount is lower than that calculated by the Central Bank, which disregards the factors mentioned above. Today, with these variables, the BNDES credit portfolio, calculated by the BC, is R$472 billion.

“The BDNES credit portfolio for the Central Bank today is R$472 billion. But the credit portfolio including debentures, a small portion of BNDESPar and the entire Finame would be R$515.1 billion. We had growth in the credit portfolio from 2022 to 2023 of R$35 billion more,” said Mercadante.

The president of BNDES participated in the signing of a technical cooperation agreement between BNDES and Help (Association of Federal Judges of Brazil), in Rio de Janeiro.