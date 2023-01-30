Ringhio had collected only 7 points in the last 10 games and had been eliminated from the Copa del Rey, after also losing the Supercoppa semi-final
Rino Gattuso’s adventure at Valencia is already over. A consensual termination of the contract has been reached between the former coach and the Spanish club. “Valencia CF announces that today, Monday 30 January, the club and first team coach Gennaro Gattuso have mutually agreed to end the contractual relationship between the Italian manager and Valencia Football Club,” the statement read. of the club – The club thanks the coach for the commitment and work he has done in these months in charge of the first team and wishes him luck in his future. The team will return to training tomorrow, under the orders of ‘Voro’ González”.
The former AC Milan midfielder had collected only 7 points in his last 10 Liga games, as well as losing the Spanish Super Cup semi-final to Real Madrid on penalties and 3-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.
January 30, 2023 (change January 30, 2023 | 19:22)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Gattusos #adventure #Valencia #coach #club #part #ways #mutual #agreement
Leave a Reply