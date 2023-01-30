Rino Gattuso’s adventure at Valencia is already over. A consensual termination of the contract has been reached between the former coach and the Spanish club. “Valencia CF announces that today, Monday 30 January, the club and first team coach Gennaro Gattuso have mutually agreed to end the contractual relationship between the Italian manager and Valencia Football Club,” the statement read. of the club – The club thanks the coach for the commitment and work he has done in these months in charge of the first team and wishes him luck in his future. The team will return to training tomorrow, under the orders of ‘Voro’ González”.