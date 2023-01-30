Barça and Real Betis will face each other in a power-to-power encounter in which the Catalans will certify their title of winter champions regardless of the result that occurs in the match.
The béticos will fight to get three points against the best defense in Europe: 6 goals conceded in 18 games.
Town: Seville
Stadium: Benito Villamarin
Day and time: wednesday february 1. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
TV channels: LaLiga TV by Movistar
Live streaming: Movistar plus
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
The Verdiblanco team has not returned from the World Cup as plugged in as that team that went to the Qatari event being one of the most feared clubs in the Spanish championship.
Nor can we say that they are having a bad run of results, since they are sixth, three points behind the Champions League positions, and with one game less, although that duel is against the Catalans.
Regarding the casualties for the game, we find that of Sabaly and Juanmi due to an ankle injury. There are two footballers who today are doubtful; Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias. It is feasible that the Frenchman will arrive, but Borja’s has been something more than last minute. He has not exercised in today’s session.
Rui Silva; Sabaly, Luiz Felipe, Pezzella, Miranda; William Carvalho, Guido; Fekir, Canales, Luiz Henrique and Borja Iglesias
The culés want to continue stretching their streak of good play and extending their advantage with Real Madrid. One of the objectives of this last game of the first round is to reach 50 points without conceding a single more goal, thus closing a first part of the campaign that will go down in history.
Robert Lewandowski will return to the lineup after a three-game suspension. Ferran Torres also returns after being sidelined for two games after his fight with Stefan Savic. The big drop for this match will be that of Ousmane Dembélé who was injured in the clash in which the Catalans beat Girona last Saturday.
Ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Christensen, Araújo, Koundé; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Gavi, Ferran and Lewandowski
90min forecast
Real Betis 1-2 FC Barcelona
