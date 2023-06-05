VBefore the world climate conference in Dubai at the end of the year, a conflict between different approaches in the fight against global warming is emerging. The new presidency of the UN conference from the United Arab Emirates is propagating other options in addition to the expansion of renewable energy, including the use of nuclear power and the application of greenhouse gas capture, storage or utilization (CCS and CCU) technologies.

These different approaches also play a role at the ten-day Bonn climate conference, which began on Monday and which serves to prepare for the COP 28 meeting of the United Nations in Dubai at the beginning of December.