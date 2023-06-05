Genoa – Starting today, camp 3 of the Giulio Onesti Olympic Training Center has a name and surname: Gianluca Vialli. The naming ceremony for the former head of the blue delegation, who passed away on January 6, at the age of 58, was held this morning. Vialli’s nephew and the institutions of the world of sport and football were present, such as the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, and the number one of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina. With them also the coach and friend of a thousand adventures, Roberto Mancinithe captain of the national team Leonardo Bonucci, the entire blue team, Daniele De Rossi, the president of the Cip, Luca Pancalli, and a representation of young patients from the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital.

“Gianluca was a great footballer, a real man. He will always be in our hearts, he is one of those immortal characters: he physically left us, but he will always be with us. I thank Gravina who had the idea of ​​letting Gianluca join our team. I didn’t even know it and I was delighted, I thought he wanted to become president of Sampdoria, which was his dream ”, said coach Mancini, ready to face the Nations League Final Four against Spain, Croatia and the Netherlands.

“For us Gianluca – Gravina commented – was and will be a great professional, athlete, man of great value and witness of how messages of hope can be interpreted in the best way for young people who experience moments of suffering. We still hold each other around him today he is with us and will always be there for what he was able to give us, to the world of football and to all Italians. This testimony will continue over time”.

”Today is Gianluca’s field, but it will also be for all Italian sportsmen – the thought of Malagò – And qhen we talk about Olympic preparation we talk about all sports, including football, which takes place at the Olympics. Our team par excellence is the U21 in which Vialli was the protagonist”.