Gasparri attacks Vannacci for his words on Paola Egonu

Maurizio Gasparri lashes out at Roberto Vannacci after the latter’s words about Paola Egonu, pronounced a few hours after the women’s national volleyball team won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The former general and MEP of the League had in fact declared: “I have never doubted that Paola Egonu is a very good athlete, Italian. I continue to reiterate that her physical features do not represent the majority of Italians. But I have never doubted her nationality, her skill. I am proud that she competes for us”.

Words that did not please the vice president of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri who harshly attacked the former general by writing on social media: “It takes the undeniable talent of Vannacci to criticize Paola Egonu on the day of the Olympic triumph of our volleyball athletes. The former, fortunately, general, acts like De Gobineau ‘de noantri’ (if he doesn’t know, he can consult Wikipedia, a source of learning within his reach) by talking about ‘somatic traits'”.

And again: “I read in a newspaper that he boasted about pretending to lose his balance on the subway to touch the hands, I quote, ‘of colored people to understand by touch if their skin was more wrinkled than ours’. I instead met a gentleman who described himself as Vannacci’s barber, less well-known than the one in Seville made famous by Rossini (I refer Vannacci to Internet sources in this case too), from whom I learned that at the time of shampooing, with the inevitable contact of the hands with the famous skull, ‘by touch’ the barber suspected a void inside the ‘box’. But as they say in the famous opera ‘slander is a breeze’ and the barber will have lied. For Vannacci the well-known saying applies: Tanto nomini nullum par elogium. Or not?”.