D&D is the most iconic tabletop RPG in the world. It’s been a pop culture icon featured in the news, movies, comics, and, of course, video games.

There have been numerous D&D video games published like Neverwinter Nights, Baldur’s Gate, and Icewind Dale. However, there are a ton of games that have taken inspiration or are reminiscent of the classic D&D.

We’re taking a look at 5 of the best video games to play for fans of the classic D&D franchise. The games on this list are not D&D, but have similar play styles or appeal to a specific game mechanic in D&D.

Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter is a fantastic game for D&D fans. If you play D&D for loot and combat with massive monsters, then there’s no question that you need to give the Monster Hunter series a try.

Monster Hunter is an action role-playing game franchise that has a complex crafting system, immersive world-building, and epic boss battles.

Players grind missions for loot against massive intelligent creatures with different attack patterns and AI habits. Players must study their prey, anticipate its movements, and strategically choose their attacks to take it down. This tactical approach to combat is similar to the strategic planning that is involved in D&D battles.

Monster Hunter offers a variety of weapons and armor which can be obtained by hunting stronger monsters. Each has its own unique strengths and weaknesses, adding an extra layer of strategy to the game.

D&D fans will enjoy the tactical combat, immersive world-building, and complex crafting system that are the hallmarks of the Monster Hunter series.

Diablo

The Diablo franchise by Blizzard is a legendary action RPG game series that has been around for more than two decades. It’s a series that has gained a huge following and a massive fan base since its inception.

D&D fans will enjoy Diablo because it offers similar gameplay mechanics, such as character customization, leveling up, character progression, and, of course, magical and legendary loot. The games allow players to choose different classes with unique abilities and skills, giving players the freedom to create their own play style similar to choosing your own class.

Diablo has an addictive gameplay loop similar to a D&D campaign. Diablo games offer players a seemingly never-ending dungeon-crawling experience filled with loot drops, rare items, and boss battles. The randomized dungeon layouts and the sheer number of items and weapons make every playthrough different and exciting.

Diablo is a must-play for any D&D fan looking for a deep, dark, and immersive gaming experience. It offers an excellent blend of storytelling, action, and strategy, making it an instant classic in the gaming world that D&D players will be right at home with.

The Witcher

While The Witcher series is not a tabletop game like D&D, it offers a rich world full of magic, monsters, and tough decisions.

The Witcher is massive and immersive, making it easy for players to lose themselves. Like in D&D, players get to explore the world, take on quests, and make choices that shape the outcome of the game. The world is full of interesting characters and storylines that can range from epic to mundane. This is similar to D&D where players often find themselves tasked with clearing a basement full of rats in one game and later finding out how to punch a god in the next.

The Witcher is known for its intricate combat system that requires strategy and skill to master. D&D players who enjoy a challenge will appreciate the complexity of the game’s combat, which involves dodging, parrying, and timing attacks.

One of the many reasons The Witcher is so popular is its themes and storytelling. The game tackles difficult topics such as racism, politics, and morality, making it a thought-provoking experience. D&D players who enjoy exploring complex themes and making tough decisions will find The Witcher to be a satisfying experience.

Its immersive world, complex combat system, and mature themes make it a worthwhile game for fans of D&D.

Dark Souls

Dark Souls is a notoriously challenging and rewarding game series that has captivated players since its release in 2011. Its popularity stems from its immersive world-building, intense combat, and rewarding gameplay mechanics.

For D&D fans, Dark Souls offers a similar experience, with a focus on exploration, character building, and extreme challenges. It’s like playing D&D but with an extremely sadistic (but fair) Dungeon Master.

The major draws of Dark Souls are its deep lore, atmospheric world-building, and its combat system. The game’s environments are intricately designed, with hidden secrets and lore waiting to be discovered.

Combat is difficult and often requires players to memorize enemy movements and tactics while being entirely skill-based. A new player with a fully leveled and armored character can still be killed by a handful of skeletons, and an experienced veteran character can beat the game with zero equipment or upgrades. For more information on Dark Souls and D&D you can check out, GameCows.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire is a role-playing video game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Versus Evil. The game is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Pillars of Eternity, released in 2018.

D&D fans will love Pillars of Eternity 2 because it has a deep and complex story with rich lore that is reminiscent of a D&D campaign. It has a detailed character creation system and offers players the ability to fully customize their character’s appearance, skills, abilities, and personality traits.

In essence, it’s a D&D video game. Players familiar with the old-school D&D video game RPG Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 will be right at home since the game mechanics are comparable. Its real-time-with-pause combat system is tactical and challenging, and rewards strategic planning and quick thinking.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire is a must-play game for D&D fans who enjoy deep and complex storytelling, immersive world-building, and tactical combat. The game is a testament to the great work done by Obsidian Entertainment and has received critical acclaim for its engaging story, complex characters, and strategic combat.