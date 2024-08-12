The movie Deadpool and Wolverine reached a new milestone and is very close to being the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. But it’s better to go into details, as this Marvel Studios film has already grossed $1,029 million worldwide.

Of these earnings, $494.3 million dollars correspond to the United States alone, and $535.2 million to the other countries. This film continues to attract the attention of a large part of the audience.

Deadpool and Wolverinewhich is directed by Shawn Levy, is the first film to cross the billion dollar mark since Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel Studios and Sony, which was released two and a half years earlier.

It is also the first film from the aforementioned studio and Disney to surpass that figure since Avengers: Endgamewhich came out in 2019. It is now very close to surpassing a popular Warner Bros. film in the superhero genre.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

Deadpool and Wolverine will soon exceed $1,079 million dollars Jokerwhich is the most successful adult film to date. Although that is not adjusted for inflation, of course.

Currently, the film starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds has already surpassed Oppenheimerwhich by the end of its run had grossed $977 million. It is the fourth-fastest Marvel Cinematic Universe film to pass the billion-dollar mark.

Deadpool and Wolverine, aka, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, have received their membership cards to the billion-dollar box office club. https://t.co/DX4feVZQKP —The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 11, 2024

It took him 19 days to do it, while Avengers: Endgame It only took five; Avengers: Infinity War11; and Spider-Man: No Way Home12. Deadpool and Wolverine It is the second film of the year to reach the billion dollar mark and the first was Inside Out 2.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

This is the highest-grossing animated film in Mexico and has surpassed $1.6 billion worldwide. It is not unusual for this Marvel Studios film to have such results; it was already standing out before its release.

