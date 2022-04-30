The cut of excise duties sponsored by the government chaired by Mario Draghi is about to end. The deadline set at the beginning of May could put gasoline and diesel prices on again impassable roads, considering that already at the end of April the increase was evident. Growth, according to the elaboration of Energy Newspaper based on the data communicated by the managers to the Mis-Price Observatory, it brought the average price of petrol for the service to 1.925 euros / liter (1.923 the previous value) on 29 April.

For what concern self service, the national average price of gasoline reached 1,783 euros / liter (1,781 the previous value). The average price of diesel self instead increased to 1,795 euros / liter (against 1,786), while as regards the service it rose to 1,936 euros / liter (against 1,930). The increasingly evident parallel in prices between petrol and diesel is confirmed: the second, in most cases, is no longer convenient.

The rise in diesel originates from its current scarcity. While gasoline is dedicated exclusively to cars, diesel has many more applications, including non-automotive ones. The reduction of supplies from Russia (due to war and sanctions) and from Middle Eastern countries has raised prices globally, reports Il Giorno. With further sanctions on Putin, due to the conflict in Ukraine, the market could suffer further shocks, leading gasoline to cost less and less (in Europe) than diesel, albeit in a context of general increase. The demand is also high, given that in Europe governments are significantly reducing Covid restrictions: we move more than in 2021 and especially in 2020.

What could happen now? The 25-cent cut in excise duties decided by the government in March had already been extended from April 20 to May 2. Second Republic, now it could be extended until next June 30th, with a specific measure to be included in a decree coming next week. Regarding prices, a possible conclusion of the conflict in Ukraine could restore optimism to the markets, but it does not seem to be a likely event, unfortunately, in the short term. We will also need a stronger Euro than we see today, to avoid further price increases.