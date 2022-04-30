Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

In a strange incident that sparked controversy on social media, the Saudi authorities threw 110,000 riyals in possession of a beggar who had collected from worshipers.

And the Saudi Public Security published, through its official account on Twitter, a video clip during the arrest of a beggar in Jeddah while he was practicing beggary in front of a mosque.

The Saudi Public Security said that a beggar was arrested in possession of a sum of 110,000 riyals, the proceeds of his beggary and plea for worshipers and passers-by, confirming that he was referred to the competent authority.

He explained that there are many forms and methods adopted by the occupiers in order to obtain the largest possible amount of financial assistance, and demanded not to help them in that by giving them money. Users of social networking sites circulated the video widely, while the Saudi Public Security confirmed the continuation of the fight against beggary, with the activation of the hashtag “Do not give them.”