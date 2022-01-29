The 2022 Formula One World Championship will present many innovations, not only as regards the technical regulations or the starting grid line-up, but also for aspects relating to the calendar. In the 23 scheduled tests, the most interesting new entry is undoubtedly linked to the Grand Prix of Miami, ready to make its debut on the weekend between 6 and 8 May, which will host the fifth round of the championship. Waiting to see the single-seaters at work on the Miami International Autodromelocated near the Hard Rock Stadium, Pierre Gasly he visited the new track, becoming one of the first drivers to personally go to the track. The French ofAlphaTauriconfirmed by the team from Faenza together with his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, therefore organized his trip to Florida, where he was photographed with a personalized jersey of the Miami Dolphins, an NFL team that plays their home games at Hard Rock Stadium .

In an interview reported by gpfans.comthe transalpine made the first comments on the new track and the growing popularity of F1 in the United States: “I was really impressed – he has declared – the track is really beautiful, especially with the two very long straights. In terms of racing and overtaking possibilities, it will be truly incredible. It should be a great show for all fans. When I came here to the USA a couple of years ago, people did not have a high regard for Formula 1. They knew about NASCAR and IndyCar, but the Circus wasn’t that popular. Netflix certainly allowed the category to open up to a new audience and it was crazy to see the evolution over the last two or three years in America ”.

