Tennis | Nick Kyrgios, the bad boy of tennis, is now the grand slam winner – the familiar ventilation came off even after the last ball

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won the Australian Open Quadruple Championship.

Tennis an Australian carrying the stamp of an evil boy Nick Kyrgios is now also a grand slam winner. Kyrgios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Australian Open tournament doubles on Saturday.

In the final, the duo defeated another fully Australian pair Matthew Ebdenin and Max Purcellin erin 7–5, 6–4. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis complete Australian tennis party as Australian women’s doubles win Ashleigh Barty.

Read more: Versatile athlete Ashleigh Barty served a rare treat to his countrymen with his Australian Open victory

During the tournament, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis received a lot of criticism for their various raptures, which usually starred Kyrgios, according to Reuters.

The duo, nicknamed “Special K,” argued with their opponents, incited their ardent fans to riot, argued with the referee and made obscene gestures.

The duo the joy had no limits when they won the balls: “chest bumps” were a common sight during matches.

Kyrgios, 26, and Kokkinakis, 25, have known each other since they were under 10 years old.

“Nick, I love you, my brother. Honestly, we didn’t think we could get this far, ”Kokkinakis said after the match.

Kyrgios said his dreams had come true.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else,” Kyrgios told Kokkinakis.

The duo also made history: never before had an Australian open four-handed tournament been won by a pair who entered the tournament with a wild card, that is, invited by the organizers, because their rankings would not have qualified for entry into the tournament.