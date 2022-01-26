During the winter – and more precisely between the end-of-season tests in Abu Dhabi and those of 2022 scheduled in Barcelona from 23 February – there are very few opportunities for drivers to get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car. work on the simulator, the protagonists of the category can run on the track with single-seaters that are at least two years old or wait for the traditional 100 km of the shakedown, the testing for advertising purposes usually carried out after the presentation of the cars. In recent days, the Alpha Tauri had prepared a three-day Imola for their official drivers, the reconfirmed Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

It was the talented French standard bearer, who finished ninth in the world drivers’ classification last season, who opened the dance yesterday, Tuesday 25 January, at the wheel of the AT01, the single-seater seen on the track in 2020. For Gasly it was an opportunity to get rid of the rust of more than a month of inactivity and today he will share the cockpit of his car with his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. The test, from what we learn from the columns of The Gazzetta dello Sportwas programmed at the behest of team principal Franz Tost, after the positive experience of last year, which allowed the Japanese rookie to score points already in his debut race, with the ninth place in Bahrain.