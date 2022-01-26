The curtain opens. After almost two years with the doors of the Pirandello Theater closed, Christian Ysla presented the annual program of The Producers through social networks.

The actor from Peru Ja Ja, Bota por mí and Lucha Reyes: without saying goodbye, assumed the artistic direction of the production company that is celebrating its 10th anniversary. “I have never had an administrative position and I have not been behind the scenes, beyond the fact that I have my own productions, I have Los Juanelos, but I was very surprised and glad that they thought of me. When this pandemic came I didn’t stop, I saw the way to continue creating, just like The Producers, right? So, our paths came together and the first time I have directed something with La Plaza and Los Productores has been in this pandemic, before I would not have done it (smiles)”.

Like other actors who worked on virtual projects, in quarantine, Ysla also did impro for the channel of the group Improvisa2 from Argentina. “I discovered the virtual world and I am very grateful. I felt that I was learning and knowing new things. All this time there has been an apprenticeship (for the theater) that I would like to rescue, that is not lost, for a reason we have lived everything we have lived”.

The Producers will celebrate their 10 years with 4 comedies, three of them of Peruvian dramaturgy. They say that the programming was designed “thinking about the viewers and the moment we are living. Today what the public needs is to laugh, because laughter generates endorphins, drives away sorrow and produces well-being”.

In that sense, Ysla thinks about the excesses and the millions of reproductions that programs born on YouTube have. “For me, humor has no limits, but just because it’s humor doesn’t mean it’s okay. Laughing at people’s misfortune, for example, that’s not the kind of humor I’m looking for.”

The actor who gave life to Augusto Ferrando in the play Lucha Reyes: without saying goodbye remembers the reaction that his character provoked in the public. “At first, people laughed, then it was like ‘what am I laughing at?’ In the play, Ferrando destroyed Lucha”.

He adds that he himself no longer resorts to a certain humor. “If you are sexist, racist or homophobic, accept it, don’t say it’s a joke. Today machismo, racism, misogyny, should not make us laugh. And that’s not just the comedian’s fault, that speaks to society. I have jokes that I made 5 years ago and now I wouldn’t do them.

The room located in Santa Beatriz reopens with ¿Qué me pongo?, Toc-Toc and Las Chicas del 4TO C. Ysla also premieres Guerra en tiempo de amor, a work she wrote in December and that was “fed” by a social network . “I am a TikTok consumer, so it was born out of everyday life. The work talks about stereotypes, about phrases like ‘the weaker sex’. But is women really the weaker sex? I do not think so”.

Photo: diffusion

On the other hand, The Producers are getting ready to celebrate their 10 years in May, but Ysla comments that the outlook for local theater is still uncertain, even for them. “I hope there are no bigger ‘omicrons.’ There is a desire to get ahead despite the reduced capacity, today we understand it because we are with the wave of infections. But when it happens, let’s hope that these capacities will be reviewed, right? They have to be expanded, because it is difficult and we have sponsorships. This year it is impossible for there to be a musical, for security reasons and for budgets. But we want to tell people that nobody takes their mask off in the theater, it’s safer than other places.” ❖