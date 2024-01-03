On New Year's Eve, a man called the Operations Center of the Carabinieri Company of Reggio Calabria and declared, in an apprehensive tone, that he was experiencing serious financial difficulties and that he did not have the money to purchase regularly prescribed drugs for his sick mother. The soldiers thus purchased the medicines and brought them to him.

After the call, the station operator immediately sent a police patrol to the man's house to ascertain the situation. The soldiers, who shortly arrived at the house, went to the nearest pharmacy and purchased the drugs prescribed to the woman and, in an adjacent commercial establishment, also some foodstuffs to ensure both of them had a hot meal for the evening. Once the purchased items were delivered, the police received feelings of profound gratitude for the gesture.