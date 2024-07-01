France, letter from Jordan Bardella ahead of second round





Sebastien Chenuone of the most influential leaders of Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN), widely re-elected in the first round last night, declared on France 2 that if the RN obtains a relative majority but has sufficient support, it will govern.

In recent days, on several occasions, the candidate for prime minister Jordan Bardella had insisted that he wanted to accept the position only with a absolute majority which would allow him to bring about “change” in the country.

“We will have to see how the Assemblée Nationale organizes itself – said Chenu – but we will assume our responsibilities before the French”. Chenu added that Macron no longer represents the majority of French people: “It is an extremely minority in the country. It is constitutionally legitimate. But if he were faced with an ungovernable House or if he were in the situation of not being able to appoint a prime minister because there is no majority, then he would be in a complicated situation. He would be forced to resign.”

Jordan Bardella – prime minister candidate and Marine Le Pen’s protégé – has released his “letter to the French“, in which he launches an appeal “to make the choice of a responsible change”. The count has highlighted – writes Bardella – “a level of historic participation” and from the first round “two clear choices” emerge.

Between these two, “the far left represents an existential threat to the French nation“. For Bardella, next Sunday’s runoff must be a duel between the RN and the New Popular Front, for which he imposes on his readers the face of Jean-Luc Mélenchon: “You cannot entrust the fate of France to these arsonists who adopt a strategy of permanent conflict,” he writes. No mention, in the letter, of Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble coalition.