UpdateWhere it was announced on Thursday that the BBC was not going to tap Gary Lineker on his fingers after his fierce criticism of the British government’s asylum policy, it came out on Friday that the presenter will not be seen at Match of the Day for the time being. With this, the British broadcaster seems to be cutting itself in the fingers.

Lineker took to Twitter to compare plans to exclude illegal migrants to Nazi Germany’s policies and then came under fire himself. Now the former striker will no longer be seen until an agreement is reached on how he uses his social media.

According to the BBC, Lineker’s comments are against the broadcaster’s guidelines. “We never said he shouldn’t have an opinion, but he should stay away from taking positions in political controversies.”

Remarkably, Lineker himself said via Twitter on Thursday that he was happy that everything had been resolved and that he would like to present Match of the Day, the program with the Premier League summaries, again on Saturday. Lineker has been capturing the highlights of English football on Saturday nights since 1999.



Our apologies See also When does the money end up in the parents' account? Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

No presenter and analysts

Ian Wright soon announced that he will not appear on TV either. “Everyone knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I have informed the BBC that I will not be coming tomorrow,” said the former striker and analyst. “Solidarity.” Fellow analyst Alan Shearer followed suit: “I have informed the BBC that I will not be showing up tomorrow.” Micah Richards, Jermaine Jenas and Alex Scott, among others, also said that the broadcaster does not have to call them.

The BBC then announced that Match of the Day will be broadcast on Saturday without a presenter and without analysts. “The focus will be on the match images.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Dutch bombing in Afghanistan was unlawful, court rules

Asylum

Interior Minister Suella Braverman announced on Tuesday that the government wants illegal migrants to no longer be eligible for asylum. The intention is that these people are detained and then quickly deported to their country of origin or a third country such as Rwanda.

Lineker called that “appalling” on social media and an “immeasurably cruel policy aimed at the most vulnerable people.” According to him, it is not much different from that of Germany in the 1930s.

Lineker (62) scored continuously in the 1980s and early 1990s for Leicester City, Everton, FC Barcelona, ​​Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team. After his football career, he grew into a media personality with millions of followers on twitter. He has been presenting MotD since 1999 and receives about one and a half million euros a year for that work as a freelancer. The BBC calls him ‘unparalleled’ when it comes to football and sports coverage.

Premier League numbers

View all videos about the Premier League, all results, the program, the position of the English top competition and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here! See also Kievel on gender: "Don't make a face, I have to"

Premier League results and fixtures





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier League standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Premier League





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.