Bloomberg: Biden administration decides to approve major oil project in Alaska

Washington decided to approve the development of oil in northwest Alaska, rejecting the arguments of conservationists, transmits Bloomberg, citing two informed sources.

As the journalists specified, the large company ConocoPhillips will be allowed to drill at the Willow field. Its reserves are estimated at 600 million barrels. The administration of US President Joe Biden has decided to sanction the giant ConocoPhillips oil project in northwest Alaska. The permit will be made public next week by the Interior Ministry.

Alexander Petrov, chief researcher at the Institute of World History of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that Alaska is an important element where Russia and the United States can organize joint oil, gas and mineral extraction.