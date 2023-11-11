Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, considered that there is no alternative to stopping violence and bloodshed, and guaranteeing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, noting that the great consensus, during the Arab Islamic Summit held yesterday, in Riyadh, is on the necessity of stopping Opening fire, opening humanitarian corridors, and preserving the lives of civilians is an Arab-Islamic message that cannot be ignored.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash said, in a post on his official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Within the UAE delegation headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed at the Arab-Islamic Summit, I participated in the great consensus on the necessity of a ceasefire, opening humanitarian corridors, and saving lives.” Civilians are an Arab and Islamic message that cannot be ignored.”

He added: “There is no alternative to stopping the violence and bloodshed, and ensuring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”