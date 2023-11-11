Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the wedding of Matar Abdullah Obaid bin Sulayj Al Ketbi to Karima Matar Abdullah Matar Al Kibali in the Suhaila area in Ras Al Khaimah. His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah congratulated the newlyweds on this happy occasion, asking God Almighty. May God bless their lives with prosperity and grant them good offspring. One of the military teams presented their traditional Emirati arts to rejoice on this happy occasion.