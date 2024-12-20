The Sevilla coach, Xavi García Pimientahas spoken to the media two days before facing the real Madrid. A match that has historically been excessively hard for the Sevillistas, although the coach sees a “possibility” if his team are able to “repeat” the image of two weeks ago at the Metropolitano, although “during the 90 minutes.” «It’s special. It is the last game of the year, with an ideal scenario, with a top-level rival. We have shown that we are capable of competing with anyone. Knowing the difficulty, I think that we go up and we must focus only on our work,” he explained. »If we are at our maximum level we will have options. It would be a nice way to end the year.“said the coach.

It escapes no one that it is about theJesús Navas’ last game with the Sevilla shirt. And García Pimienta also does not doubt how he will be received in hostile territory: «I am sure that the reception at the Santiago Bernabéu will be spectacular. Jesus is loved wherever he goes.” »Jesús Navas’ farewell in our stadium was magical. With the pity of the three players who could not play, Jesús’ journey at the Sánchez-Pizjuán ended in the best way, with victory and on top of that with a goal from a player from the reserve team,” the coach described that last night in Nervión del great captain »The conspiracy is going to be on the team. What better memory for Jesús than to end his career with a victory at the Bernabéu“, desire.

The Sevilla dynamics In the big stadiums of Spanish football it is terrifying. He is barely capable of scoring a point from time to time. It has been 20 years without wet his ear to Real Madrid in their stadium. However, Pimienta thinks they have measured up against Barcelona or Atlético, despite the defeats. He has one last bullet at the Bernabéu. «We have to build on everything we did well at the Metropolitanobeing better in many moments, but in the end I don’t know what happened to make the game go away. We should be able to repeat all the good things we did there. It should be an example but competing for 90 minutes“, argument.

Controversy with Betis









García Pimienta did not want to go too much into the topic of the weekwhich is none other than the breaking of relations between Sevilla and its city rival, Betis. For the coach, what was not good was the sanction to his three men, which was in charge of the committee that imposed this penalty. “The club has already made the appropriate statements with a statement and also with the words of the president. The only thing I can say is that the sanction was disproportionate.. It’s something that has already happened, It’s a matter between clubs and I have nothing more to say.“, he explained.

Finally, the Catalan coach spoke about how his team is arriving, with players who have not trained today like Saulor some of the subsidiary, such as Garcia Pascualwho have been in the first team dynamic all week. “Saul came this morning and He told me that he had a bad night. He simply feels a little unwell and tomorrow he will have to train with the team,” he revealed of the Alicante midfielder. The one he has no doubts about is the youth forward: “He has trained all week, he will be called up and will not play tonight with the reserve team“.