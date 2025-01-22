Gothic music against Margaret Thatcher

The other day I traveled to the gothic roots of popular culture. It has to do with Margaret Thatcher. He puts it in the essay ‘Witching Season. The Book of Gothic Rock’ (ed. Contra, 2024), written by the English novelist and critic Cathi Unsworth. It is an autobiographical book, because it is about an entire generation, an entire era. And, reading it, I realized that sharing a time is much more intense, unites much more, than sharing a country.

From the beginning of the book, it is clear that we experienced the same thing in Great Britain and Spain, and in all that was then Europe (the curtain had already begun to tear, to put it with Hitchcock titles, but the Iron Curtain was still there ). And I suppose the same thing happened on the American continent. Now, it is called a paradigm shift, and that reminds me of the language teacher at COU explaining Saussure’s linguistics to us, his double articulation, syntagmatic and paradigmatic. For example, a paradigmatic change consisted of changing the letter of a word. In reality it was about changing a sound, a phoneme. Red is not the same as broken. This example also serves to illustrate our political evolution.