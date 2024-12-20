The number alone is impressive: 900. That’s how many scorer points, i.e. goals and assists, Leon Draisaitl has collected so far in his NHL career. It took him 751 games to achieve this, which averages 1.2 points per game. In the best ice hockey league in the world. Only four Europeans have been faster than Draisaitl in the more than 100-year history of the NHL, and they have big names: Peter Stastny, Jari Kurri, Jaromir Jagr, Nikita Kutscherow.

And, note, these are just the numbers from the main round games. In the playoffs, when it all comes down to it, Draisaitl, 29 years old, has 108 points in 74 games, an average of 1.46 per game. “It’s incredible to have 900 points at this age,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl’s fellow striker with the Edmonton Oilers. “That’s extremely difficult to achieve.”

Perhaps most impressive was how Draisaitl racked up his 898-900 points on Thursday. The first: a target win deep in the offensive zone, consistently followed up with the stick. The second: winning a target in the so-called neutral zone, in backward defense and thus preventing an opponent’s counterattack. The third and perhaps most unusual: a missed chance to score in extra time, then quickly followed up despite pressure. It was the small, often inconspicuous, but extremely important actions with which Draisaitl turned the game around. Edmonton won 3-2 against the Boston Bruins after being 2-0 down, has now won nine of the last eleven games and is in third place in the Pacific Division after a bumpy start to the season. Draisaitl’s record in the last five games alone: ​​four goals, ten assists. The Oilers are on course for the playoffs.

With 23 goals this season, Draisaitl leads the NHL

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm praised Draisaitl for his team-friendly style of play: “He’s naturally a goalscorer, he can hold the puck and be a very dynamic player offensively. But he has the same strength in our zone and is outstanding defensively. What impresses me most is that there is no situation where he is not the first one on the ice. He is always there in key moments – every evening.”

Draisaitl himself, who a few years ago had the reputation of only knowing defensive work from video sessions, said after his points anniversary: ​​“It’s a tough league. Of course I’m proud of myself.” And then immediately praise the whole team: “You can’t achieve such milestones without your colleagues, guys who trust you, coaches who trust you.”

With his mix of offensive efficiency and defensive reliability, Draisaitl has become a go-to guy, one who teammates know is ready to take on the responsibility when things get tight. The Cologne player is even outshining his Canadian teammate Connor McDavid (who recently scored his 1000th scorer point at the age of just 27) at the moment. His 50 scorer points in 32 games are the second best value in the league, with 23 goals he is alone at the top. The next season with more than 100 scorer points awaits Draisaitl, it would be his sixth. And there are still 50 games left to play in the main round.

And then? Draisaitl also knows that things will get really interesting. Last season, the Oilers were in the playoff final, equalized 3-3 after three defeats against the Florida Panthers, only to lose by the narrowest of 1-2 in the decisive seventh game. With 28 points in 18 games, Draisaitl was his team’s standout man until a rib injury stopped him. In the seven final games he only managed three assists. Which made it even more clear what importance Draisaitl has for the Oilers. And why he will earn $14 million per year from next season, more than any other NHL professional ever. Because they know they can trust him.