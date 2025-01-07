

01/07/2025



Updated at 9:00 p.m.





The elimination in King’s Cup at the hands of Almeriawith a win that will be remembered for the rest of the season and also when the Sevillistas return to this competition next year, has caused an earthquake in the core of the team. Sánchez-Pizjuán. Not only because the president entered the locker room to ask for explanations from the coaching staff and the players, but because of the stain that this defeat represents on the irregular path of a team that had accommodated itself to a meager demand, where they were simply asked not to pass excessive trouble, with Garcia Pimienta as the main guarantor of stability and now signaled by an image far from what was expected when the halfway point of the season has been reached. Without the Cup, Sevilla has to hold on to the League and add everything they can in the remaining 20 games, crossing their fingers so that new defeats do not cause the team to get into a hole with a difficult escape. That complete trust in the coach on the part of the leadership is now showing its first cracks. That calmness of the Catalan is now seen as self-complacency within an unambitious Sevillademanding signings when requested, but without the players showing on the field the level expected of them.

The president has said enough. It is not enough to not leave the Metropolitano or the Bernabéu injured, or to add narrow victories with a lot of suffering in Nervión. At this point I was expecting a team that would not give up in the face of the problems of a game and would show another personality, in addition to players with a certain package and who must take command after the goodbye of Jesús Navasas is the case with Saúl, also took that step forward that every team needs on the grass. The midfielder went to apologize to the fans. It wasn’t enough. Sevilla went beyond tears in Navas’ farewellthinking that the new project was being built step by step, to fear that the steps taken, as in the massive renewals of the youth players who have made the jump to the first team, It’s just a way to lower the level without disguise.

The market will cushion this blow a littlesince the fan is always moved by illusions and there is little in football that is more liked than a new face. Juninho and Vargas will reinforce an attack that Lukebakio has sustained for too longalthough Isaac and Juanlu try to offer that energy of the people of the house. Sevilla has entered a moment of the season that could be defined as decisive. Either he pushes forward, or the course could really choke him up. Overcoming the Cup bump is essential. The club clings to the sports director and his reinforcements. Víctor Orta clings to the coach and that waiting hand begins to show. The coach only thinks about holding on to Sevilla’s strength at home. Everything finally happens through Sánchez-Pizjuán. Again. Another year with a Sevilla that throws away its season without regrets. And García Pimienta at the center of criticism for the first time. The bench always in question.