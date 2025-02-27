The songs against Raúl Asencio in Anoeta continue to cause reactions in the world of football. Santi Cañizares, former Guardameta of Real Madrid and Valencia, among others, showed his resounding rejection of the shouts of “” Asencio, move “that he had to listen to the white canterano in the last moments of the first part of the meeting of the cup semifinal.

“They sing it because she is being investigated in an alleged crime,” Cañizares said during ‘The great game’. “The judge has been investigating this for more than a year and now it turns out that this company we have created, I don’t know how, he already knows what he has done, the penalty he has … When a judge has been thinking, analyzing, analyzing, seeing all the experts to make a decision.”

The screams passed Asencio, so much so that Carlo Ancelotti decided to leave him in the locker room after the break so that Lucas Vázque occupies his place. Asencio had already received Pitos from the stands from the first minute of the game, something that has been produced in other fields in Spain since the defense debuted with the first team.

“In which society we are that we are so ready, that we are able to condemn people immediately and not only that, but to tell him to die,” Cañizares continued to analyze, who believes that if the player ended up being convicted, he would not have to leave football: “We have all made mistakes and the best assenches too. If you have made a mistake, there will be a judge to put a punishment. You turn it and period, you are one more person. Let us not think that for once a mistake is made in your life … ».