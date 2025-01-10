01/10/2025



Updated at 2:50 p.m.





The first match of the year 2025 arrives at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. This Saturday (9:00 p.m.), Sevilla FC and Valencia CF They will star in one of the matches at the close of the first round of the championship.

«I really want to compete again, against a different Valencia. When there is a change of coach there is energy for the players. We will have to be at our highest level, show that what happened in the second half in Almería was an accident. There are many things that happen in football. We have to get our act together so that it doesn’t happen again,” commented the Sevilla FC coach. Garcia Pimientain the press conference offered this Friday.

The Sevilla team has just been eliminated in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey after losing decisively against Almería (4-1). García Pimienta has referred to the meeting that took place in the locker room at the end of Saturday’s match in Almería and which was attended by the president of the Nervión entity, José María del Nido Carrasco, and the sports director, Víctor Orta. «I am a fairly calm person. I don’t like to talk after games because when you’re hot the same things are said but in a bad way. I think what happened in the second part was not acceptable. I like that both the president and the sports director can be in the talks and see how we work. Even before the games. But the conversation was mine with the players and the players with me. Neither the president spoke nor the sports director spoke. It was a conversation between adults knowing that we had had a situation that could not be repeated. We were all there. Those who participated in the meeting, with the aim of correcting and solving the things that were not done well, were the players and me,” commented García Pimienta.

«We cannot give the image of the second part in Almería. We have lost games, like the one against Villarreal, and the fans had seen that the team had given everything. That depends on us,” thinks the Sevilla coach, who referred to the goals received and defensive security. «We have won games and it has cost us all a lot. I’m not talking about Copa del Rey matches against lower category teams. Except for the game against Espanyol that we won 0-2, the rest have been by one goal. Many times with one less player, suffering, the team being together, giving up very few chances to the rival team. Let’s be clear. We are capable of scoring two goals against Real Madrid, three against Atlético, and we are not capable of winning because we concede four. If we are able to be solid defensively, this team generates many scoring chances. And he almost always scores goals. If we are able to achieve defensive solidity we will be close to winning games.”









García Pimienta has been asked about the names of Nyland and Álvaro Fernández in reference to the ownership in the goalkeeper position. «Both goalkeepers can play, both have played. Analyzing the goals from the other day, the one who is least to blame is Nyland. The issue of conceding goals is not just for goalkeepers. Sometimes they can even score four goals against you and have a good performance between the sticks. “Both are working well and whoever plays will be at their highest level in tomorrow’s game,” says García Pimienta.