Following the departure of coach Alberto Suárez, Real Cartagena surprised the local market with its new coach: Uruguayan Mario Sebastián Viera, 41, is the new coach of the team, which plays in the second division of Colombian football.

This will be Viera’s first experience as a coach, after receiving, last month, the license from the Colombian Football Federation to coach in the country. In recent months he had participated as a panelist on the program El VBar, on Caracol Radio.

The former Junior de Barranquilla goalkeeper will be accompanied by his father, Mario Viera, a coach with a long career, especially in Peruvian football: In that country he directed César Vallejo University (2008-2010), Union Comercio (2012), Cienciano (2013-2014), United Traders (2016), Sport Boys (2017-2018), Ayacucho (2018-2019), UTC de Cajamarca (2021), Alianza Atlético (2022 and Carlos Mannucci (2023).

This was Sebastián Viera’s career as a footballer in Colombia

Sebastián Viera retired from active football last year, with the record of being the player with the most games played in the history of Junior (648) and also the one who won the most titles: he won three leagues (2011-II, 2018-II and 2019-I), two Colombian Cups (2015 and 2017) and two Superligas (2019 and 2020), in addition to reaching the final of the Copa Sudamericana in 2018.

Alberto Suárez left Real Cartagena after failing in his attempt to reach the final of the first semester, despite having a luxury roster in the B, with players like Teófilo Gutiérrez, Christian Marrugo and Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval.

Despite this, he had been confirmed for the second half of the season, but the home defeat against Llaneros, the champion of the first half, at the weekend, exhausted the patience of the directors. Even the mayor of Cartagena, Dumek Turbay, asked for his departure.

Real Cartagena plays this Wednesday against Boca Juniors de Cali as a visitor, in the sixth round of the promotion tournament. In principle, Óscar Passo will be in charge of that match. Viera could debut on Sunday, against Jorge Luis Pinto’s Unión Magdalena.

