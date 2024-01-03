Luis Fernando Muriel has managed to have a sporting rise this season with Atalanta and although at the beginning of Serie A there was speculation about an exit due to injuries, the forward has ended up being one of the most important in the squad.

The attacker is in a good sporting situation and has responded with goals in Serie A, but also in the Europa League, where he recently scored a double.

(Rohan Dennis: the dark background of the former cyclist suspected of killing his wife)(Barranquilla will lose the venue of the 2027 Pan American Games)

For this reason, the Atalanta directors are convinced of giving Muriel continuity and the only priority is for her to continue wearing the shirt of the Bergamo team.

They want it, but…

However, 'Tutto Mercato' reported that everything will depend on other offers that the Colombian can analyze.

“Atalanta's renewals are almost paralyzed, but the only priority there is is, possibly, reaching an agreement with Luis Fernando Muriel. “In reality, the numerous close commitments and the absence of a break in the middle of the season, that is, during the Christmas holidays, make it impossible to approach the subject with the necessary calm,” the publication said.

And he added: “The Nerazzurri's idea is to try to seek dialogue with the Colombian, especially after his recent performances that have returned him to a central role in Gian Piero Gasperini's attack.”

However, Atalanta wants to keep the player.

(Rafael Nadal put an end to a year of ordeal and came back with everything)