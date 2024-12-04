García-Gallardo adds another praise from Vox to the Franco regime and says that the dictatorship prevented the PSOE from stealing

Debate of a Vox Non-Law Proposition in the Cortes of Castilla y León to “require the Government of Spain to present its resignation en bloc and call general elections.” Its speaker, Juan García-Gallardo (Vox), has accused the PSOE of being “the most corrupt party in Spain.” The former vice president of the Board has gone further: “Of the 145 years of criminal history—of the PSOE—it was only interrupted for 36 years that you could not steal. “Guess what years those were,” he questioned the socialist attorney who gave him the reply to defend the parliamentary initiative without making express mention of Franco’s regime.

After finishing García-Gallardo’s intervention, the general secretary of the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Rosa Rubio, has asked to remove it from the Plenary Session Diary for making an “apology for Francoism.” The president of the Cortes, Carlos Pollán, of Vox, has rejected the request, arguing that “everyone is responsible for their words.”

Pollán has justified himself by pointing out that he is not going to “rob citizens and possible parliamentarians from different Parliaments from using the session diary.” Under the same criteria, the president has also refused to withdraw the disqualification of “criminal gang” that García-Gallardo has made of the PSOE.

García-Gallardo’s speech follows the line that the radical populist right of Vox is doing in the parliaments where it has a presence. Toledo deputy Manuel Mariscal defended during a speech in Congress that “the stage after the civil war” – in reference to the Franco dictatorship, without citing it – “was not a dark stage, but one of reconstruction, progress and reconciliation. to achieve national unity.” He said this during a parliamentary debate related to RTVE.

