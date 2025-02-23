



While Pope Francis continues admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital by bilateral pneumonia that according to his doctors “has the door open to both possibilities,” some cardinals have remembered their interview with ABC in which he revealed that he had signed his resignation in Inability case. The question, which Francisco has always spoken normally, was so far a taboo among the voters.

“What happens if a Pontiff is suddenly prevented from health or accident problems?” He asked this newspaper in the interview of December 18, 2022. “I have already signed my resignation,” Francisco replied surprisingly, giving an exclusive world . «Tarcisio Bertone was the Secretary of State. I signed it and said: ‘In case of impediment for medical issues, or what do I know, here is my resignation.’ «I wrote that letter in case I have any health problems that prevents me from exercising my ministry and I am not fully aware to present the resignation. But it does not mean that the resignation of the potatoes should become the norm, ”he clarified a few months later during a closed meeting with Jesuits.

The text of that letter is not known, but when he wrote it in 2013 he did not refer to a convalescence in the hospital for pneumonia but to a “permanent disability.” The person in charge of verifying it and announcing the start of vacant headquarters is the Secretary of State, currently Pietro Parolin.

Nothing indicates that at the moment the Pope is considering renouncing the pontificate. On the contrary. Since he is in the Gemelli every day he has announced government decisions, some of weight such as the appointment of Raffaella Petrini as governor of Ciudad del Vaticano, first woman in this position. On the other hand, an unwritten rule of the Vatican is that ‘in times of crisis the bags are not made’, which means that Francisco would not make this decision before knowing the impact of bilateral pneumonia in his day to day.









Francisco has never been excited about the idea that pontiffs renounce. Consider that being Pope is “a ministry for a lifetime, I do not see the reason why it should not be so”, and that Benedict’s decision is an “exception” that cannot become the norm. In any case, the possibility is provided for in the Canon Law Code since 1983, which mentions that “if the Roman Pontiff renounced his trade, it is required for the validity that the resignation is free and manifests formally.”

The issue seemed ruled out until last Thursday an Italian radio asked Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi if “it is something that Pope Francis could do.” “I think he can do it, because he is a rather determined person,” said Purpurado to RTL. “If you were in a situation in which your ability to maintain direct contact with people, to be able to communicate immediately, incisively and decisively, I have no doubt that I could decide to resign,” he added.

Turn off the fire

The statements became a snowball and the Italian press gave an unusual weight to the hypothesis. Two cardinals very close to Pope Francis immediately tried to turn off the fire. «I don’t know if Ravasi has some information, but I don’t know anything. The Pope looks tired, but he is one of those people who, if one wants to rest, you have to take them to the hospital so that they are still, ”said Aveline. “Sometimes we give a complete opinion without having all the data,” said Omella. «The Pope will know what he has to do. As he is very head, thank God, he will decide. I invite you to live and welcome what comes. My desire is that the Pope lasts, ”he added.

They echoed other cardinals. «It is not worth some groups to press for a resignation. They have already done it several times in recent years, and that can only be a ‘completely free’ decision of the Holy Father, even so that it can be valid, ”said Víctor Manuel ‘Tucho’ Fernández to the Argentine newspaper ‘La Nación’. Marc Ouellet, pointed to the presence that the resignation that the Pope revealed to ABC “was a measure of prudence.” “Although Francisco now cannot work intensely, the Church can wait a bit,” he added. Pietro Parolin had the last word. «They seem useless speculations. Now we are thinking about the health of the Holy Father, in his recovery, in his return to the Vatican: it is the only thing that matters, ”he told ‘Corriere della Sera’.

A denial

The height of Surrealism was starred in the Italian public television when his well -known Vatican ventured in the 24 -hour channel that the Pope had gathered at the hospital with Pietro Parolin and Gianfranco Ghirlanda, whom he called “prince of the canonists”, to prepare the resignation or modify the rules of the conclave. The Vatican, who is avoiding entering the game of denials so as not to give weight to Bulos, decided to write to accredited journalists. “In relation to the news released by Rai News 24, it is denied that yesterday this encounter took place between the Holy Father and the Cardinals Gianfranco Ghirlanda and Pietro Parolin.”

“Whenever the Pope is sick, Brisa or Hurricane of Conclave runs,” Francisco joked in his conversation with Carlos Herrera. Also now.